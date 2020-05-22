COVID-19: Trade Ministry donates 2 000 masks at Ongwediva

Minister of Industrialisation and Trade, Lucia Iipumpu lauded people of Namibia for their contribution towards the implementation of Coronavirus (COVID-19) regulation by acquiring own face masks to combat the spread of the pandemic.

Handing over locally-manufactured face masks at Ongwediva on Friday, Iipumbu noted that Namibia is doing much better in combating the COVID-19 pandemic because her people are adhering to the precautionary measures taken by the government.

“It is our responsibility, as a nation, to ensure that every citizen has the information (regarding COVID-19),” stated Iipumbu, adding that many Namibians are wearing own-acquired masks, which demonstrates that people in the country are adhering to instructions.

She, however, expressed concern that confirmed COVID-19 cases are rising in the country as of Thursday and described it a bit setback to the nation.

Iipumbu handed over the 2 000 masks earmarked for patients in the Oshana, Ohangwena, Omusati and Oshikoto regions to Oshana regional governor Elia Irimari and Ohangwena regional governor Walde Ndevashiya.

According to her, 800 masks are to be distributed to patients in the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital in the Oshana Region and 400 each will benefit patients of Engela Hospital (Ohangwena), Onandjokwe Hospital (Oshikoto) and Outapi Hospital (Omusati).

Iipumbu noted that patients are considered to be the beneficiaries of the donated masks on the grounds that their health is already compromised by different ailments.

She also revealed that pensioners, orphans and vulnerable children, as well as Grade 11 and 12 learners, who will resume physical classes due to the external examinations they have to sit for soon, are the other immediate beneficiaries of the free masks distribution.

Manufacturers produced the masks after receiving garments donated by the Industrialisation and Trade Ministry recently.

Source: Namibia Press Agency