COVID-19: Transparency in coronavirus information crucial to avoid speculations

Namibia Media Trust Director Zoe Titus said, during the time of COVID-19 outbreak, the public needs to be updated with accurate information constantly to avoid speculations that can lead to misinformation.

Titus made the remarks on Sunday at the COVID-19 Information Center in Windhoek, during a panel of discussion on the role the media can play during the Corona virus pandemic and how it has impacted media operations around the country.

Titus said even though government have set up the information center to update the public through the media, COVID-19 information in the country is till “unidirectional” because law makers are reluctant to share certain information with media that supposed to be the primary source of information for the public, and withholding information will just force the people to start speculating.

“Transparency and accountability is very crucial during this time of the pandemic, but I see is the follow of information being unidirectional because of policy makers holding on to information not knowing who should release it when and what time, and this will force the public to assume things,” said Titus.

She added that the pandemic presented a challenge to print media journalism to practice online journalism because journalists need to release information as soon as possible on the internet, because if they wait to distribute newspapers the next day, then it will be late.

New Era Newspaper Chief Executive Officer Christof Maletsky said, media have a mandate not just to inform but also to educate the public, yet at the same time it has to be careful on what and how much information to feed the public with, because too much information can cause confusion.

“What we have witnessed so far is public journalism, we have journalists dedicated to inform the public, we are the bridge between government and the public. Journalists are also human beings, they too are scared of this pandemic but they have a mandate to keep the nation informed,” Maletsky.

Namibia Broadcasting Cooperation (NBC) Director General Stanley Similo who was also part of the panelists said, NBC have about 11 radio stations with different local languages that are updating the public almost every hour on COVID-19, even though it has reduced the number of reporters to adhere to social distancing.

Source: Namibia Press Agency