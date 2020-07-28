COVID-19: Two magistrate’s courts closed

The Office of the Chief Justice on Tuesday announced the temporary closure of the Katima Mulilo and Windhoek magistrate’s courts, as well as the traffic court in the capital, for 14 day after staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

A media statement issued by the Office of the Judiciary said the closures were necessitated when a judicial officer stationed at the Katima Mulilo Magistrate’s Court and a prosecutor at the Katutura Magistrate’s Court tested positive for COVID-19 virus on Friday.

“An accused person that appeared in the Traffic Court on 20 July 2020 also tested positive and it was established that he was in direct contact with court officials,” the statement read.

Chief Magistrate Philanda Christiaan was quoted in the statement as saying they have engaged various stakeholders in the criminal justice sector to ensure that the closure of the courts do not negatively affect accused persons, especially those who are in detention.

The Office of the Judiciary has thus allocated alternative venues for certain services.

For the Katutura Magistrate’s Court, services have been redirected to Windhoek Magistrate’s Court in Judge JP Karuihe Street.

The alternative venue for the Katima Mulilo Magistrate’s Court case is the Office of the Ombudsman in Katima Mulilo.

Source: Namibia Press Agency