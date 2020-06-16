COVID-19: Two Namibian truck drivers test positive for COVID-19 in Botswana

Health Minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula announced on Tuesday at the COVID-19 Communication Centre in Windhoek that

two Namibian truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19 in Botswana.

The men were on their way to South Africa but were returned to Namibia after their positive results came out.

Shangula said, both drivers stem from Gobabis.

“One of the two left Gobabis and left from there to Botswana where he was tested positive. The other driver collected his cargo at Walvis Bay from

where he left for Botswana and was tested there,” said Shangula.

The minister further said both men are admitted to the Isolation Unit in Gobabis in a satisfactory condition.

Source: Namibia Press Agency