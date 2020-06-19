COVID-19: UN office donates PPE to health ministry

The United Nations (UN) Namibia has on Friday donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Ministry of Health and Social Services’ (MoHSS) COVID-19 Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) in its ongoing effort to support Namibia in the fight against the pandemic.

The donated PPE that worth N.dollars 170 000 includes a printer, gloves, face masks, sanitising equipment, surface cleaners, handwashing stations, handwashing soap, stationery and thermo guns. The equipment will be used by the frontline personnel operating at the Centre.

At the handover ceremony in the capital, Team Leader of the UN Namibia Strategic Planning and Resident Coordinator’s Office Carlos Fernandez emphasised that the UN System in Namibia has been supporting the Government of Namibia in the COVID-19 pandemic response through a holistic and integrated approach with the support of all UN agencies in Namibia.

“The UN System in Namibia’s response is holistic and integrated, and we are working around the clock to support the health sector, socio-economic and environmental sectors and in so doing, laying the foundations for mid and long-term recovery and resilience to build back better,” said Fernandez.

Receiving the donations on behalf of the EOC, the Deputy Executive Director of the MoHSS Petronella Masabane thanked the UN Family and stakeholders from the private sector for their donations to the EOC.

She further said that personnel at EOC must carry out their duties knowing that they are protected.

“Now you can continue working with the assurance that you are protected and please protect yourself and your families,” Masabane appealed.

She acknowledged the UN Namibia for being a trusted and reliable partner. “The UN Family is not only supporting us with material goods but also technical support. We have many experts from around the world who are sitting here at the EOC working with our team to plan, coordinate and ensure that we are ready to respond to any emergency,” Masabane concluded.

She said the intensity of this health emergency has firmly proven that solidarity and partnership are the fundamentals to base actions upon in order to achieve common vision as outlined in Agenda 2030, the Sustainable Development Goals and the National Development plans.

Source: Namibia Press Agency