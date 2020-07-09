COVID-19: Unavailability of water delays reopening of schools in Kavango East

Some schools in the Kavango East Region did not resume with face to face classes for pre-primary to Grade 3 learners as scheduled on Tuesday due to the unavailability of water.

The schools include Tjeye Junior Primary, Shimpanda Junior Primary, Alloys Hashipara Junior Primary and Tjova Primary School.

Deputy Director of Education in the Kavango East region, Fanuel Kapapero on Wednesday said the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform availed 30 tanks to be shared by the two Kavango regions, however these tanks have not yet been delivered.

Kapapero was speaking during a courtesy call on the governor of the region by the Deputy Minister of Education, Arts and Culture Faustina Caley, who was accompanied by Frans Mupurua, the personal assistant of National Planning Commission Director-General Obeth Kandjoze.

Caley and Mupurua visited five schools in the region to assess the preparedness of the schools to resume face to face teaching amid the Coronavirus (COVD-19) pandemic.

“This has been the delay and that is why some schools did not resume,” Kapapero said.

The director said Kavango East Region received N.dollars 38 million of the N.dollars 1 billion allocated by the government to cater for the renovation of hostels, classrooms, ablution facilities and water provision at schools countrywide.

N.dollars 14 million is for the renovation of hostels, N.dollars 21 million for ablution facilities and N.dollars 2.6 million for water provision at schools.

On his part, the Deputy Director of Education in the region, Pontanius Musore said for now, most schools are able to implement the resumption of face to face classes for Grade 11 and 12, to be followed by pre-primary to Grade 3 in compliance with COVID-19 regulations.

He however added that the challenge is when the rest of the learners have to resume classes that could lead to contravention of some COVID-19 regulations, for example, social distancing due to overcrowded classrooms at some of the schools.

These schools include Kehemu Primary School, Ndama Combined School, Sauyemwa Combined School, Rundu Senior Primary and Junior Primary, Sikanduko Combined School, Sarasungu Combined School and Rudolf Ngondo Primary School.

