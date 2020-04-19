COVID-19: Vulnerable communities receive donations at Otjiwarongo

Vulnerable community members at Otjiwarongo in the Otjozondjupa Region on Saturday received a donation of food boxes as from a local charity organisation and Namibia Dairies through their constituency office.

Otjiwarongo Constituency Councillor, Marlay Mbakera received the donation on their behalf, saying the 30 boxes consist of food, while eight other boxes consist of new blankets and second hand clothes.

Mbakera said the food boxes consists of bags of maize meal, sugar, cooking oil bottles, soya mince, salt, yoghurts, juices, vaseline bottles, soaps and hand sanitisers donated by by both Charity Omake and Namibia Dairies to a cost of N.dollars 25 000.

“We will distribute the items as early as Monday to the targeted community members who we have listed in the constituency office,” she said.

The councillor further added that her office has names and contact details of the highly vulnerable community members like the homeless, street vendors and street children who are affected by hunger and cold due to the health measures put in place by local, regional and national authorities to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Founder of Charity Omake, Eddy Kgobetsi and his members handed over the food donation on Saturday afternoon to the councillor at Otjiwarongo in the presence of the newly appointed governor of Otjozondjupa, James Uerikua.

Source: Namibia Press Agency