COVID-19: Walvis Bay patient in stable condition

The patient who has been admitted at a local Private Hospital in Walvis Bay after testing positive for COVID-19 is said to be in a critical but stable condition.

This was announced by Acting Deputy Director in the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MHSS) Emmy-Else Ndevaetela, during a daily COVID-19 update on Thursday.

The 63 year-old Namibian national arrived in the country by sea on 05 May 2020 and was later placed on a ventilator in an Intensive Care Unit a few weeks after his arrival.

Previous reports indicated that the patient was one of eight crew members on a fishing vessel that departed Walvis Bay on 25 April 2020 and arrived in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on 30 April 2020, where it delivered fish and salt products.

All contacts in the hospital were identified and tested for COVID-19 and they all tested negative.

The ministry is also in the process of tracing testing all crew members who were in contact with the patient.

Ndevaetela added that the ministry has so far traced 332 contacts believed to have been in contact with all positive cases, with an additional number of 80 contacts who are said to have come in contact with cases 21 and 22.

“A total of 3370 samples have been tested collectively so far by Namibian Institute of Pathology (NIP) and Pathcare.

Of the overall number of the 1722 people who had been quarantined since the beginning of the pandemic, 1193 have been discharged and only 529 are currently in quarantine facilities countrywide,” Ndevaetela updated.

Meanwhile, NIP Corporate Affairs Manager Johannes Clemence at the same platform stated that the institution aims on decentralising the testing to other towns in the country.

NIP’s current highest testing capacity stands at 164 samples a day at their Windhoek laboratory, but hope to upscale during the decentralisation process.

“In terms of the decentralisation, we also have automated testing platforms at the Katima Mulilo, Keetmanshoop and Oshakati laboratories, where performance of the instruments is currently being verified by engineers before testing can commence early June,” Clemence noted.

Namibia has 22 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 14 recoveries and eight active cases.

Source: Namibia Press Agency