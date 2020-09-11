COVID:19 – Agribank soon to roll out stimulus production loans

Agribank has secured funding for stimulus production loans as part of its COVID-19 relief and stimulus package after the Ministry of Finance provided a guarantee for the bank to borrow N.dollars 200 million for the loans.

The bank initially announced its COVID-19 package in May this year, and at the time, the relief elements of the package were to be implemented with effect from 01 June 2020, whilst the roll-out of the stimulus loans would be announced as soon as funding has been secured.

The bank’s chief executive officer (CEO), Sakaria Nghikembua in a media statement on Thursday said the loans are intended to provide stimulus to the economy by supporting the achievement of optimal production levels and to enhance resilience through the creation of additional income streams for farmers.

Both existing, as well as new Agribank clients, are advised to apply for these production loans in line with the bank’s COVID-19 package as of 21 September 2020.

“A client need not prove any COVID -19 impact and must be in good standing with their existing loan accounts. Normal credit assessments processes will apply,” Nghikembua said.

The stimulus loans could include loans for production inputs or for infrastructure that supports production such as loans for cropping facilities, livestock re-stocking, charcoal production, poultry and farm infrastructure improvement that directly supports production, the CEO concluded.

Source: Namibia Press Agency