COVID:19 – Namibia records 30 new positive cases

Health and Social Services Minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula on Sunday announced that Namibia recorded 30 new confirmed COVID-19 positive cases.

Shangula during the daily COVID-19 update said 724 samples were tested of which 30 tested positive, with 10 cases being males and 20 females.

The youngest case is of a four-year-old and the oldest, 65 years.

Windhoek accounted for the highest number of cases at 12, followed by Oshakati district with five, Swakopmund and Walvis Bay each recorded three cases, Engela two, while Rehoboth, Tsindi, Outjo, Luderitz and Rundu each recorded one case.

The country also recorded a total of three new recoveries bringing the total recoveries to 10 422.

The total number of active cases now stand at 1 740, of which five are in severe or critical condition.

Namibia now has 12 293 cumulative confirmed cases and 131 COVID-19 related deaths.

