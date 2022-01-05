COVID:19 – Namibia records 404 new cases

Health and Social Services Minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, has announced that Namibia on Monday recorded 404 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths, which remains at 3 656.

In the daily update issued Tuesday, Shangula said the new cases formed part of 1 508 results and represented a 26.8 per cent positivity ratio, with a sex distribution of 225 females and 179 males aged between three months and 99 years.

The Omusati Region recorded the highest number of cases at 119, followed by Khomas with 90, Erongo 56, Oshana 36, Kunene 35, Hardap 23, ||Kharas 12, Otjozondjupa 11, Ohangwena 10, Oshikoto six, Omaheke five and Zambezi one.

Among the confirmed cases are 52 learners, four teachers, 11 students and 23 health care workers. 15 cases have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 72 cases are fully vaccinated and 299, accounting for 74 per cent of the new cases, are unvaccinated.

Shangula also reported that 235 new recoveries were recorded, bringing total recoveries in the country to 133 194.

The number of active cases on Monday increased to 15 008 of which 334 were hospitalised and 35 admitted to intensive care units (ICU). Eight of the hospitalised cases have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 34 are fully vaccinated, while two cases in ICU are also fully vaccinated.

The minister also reported that by 02 January, 405 410 people had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, representing 27 per cent of the target population, including 1 958 children aged 12 to 17 years. A total of 105 508 have received the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, with 238 706 adults having received two doses of other vaccines.

He further said 344 214 people had completed their vaccination, which translates to 22.9 per cent of the target population, adding that 6 013 people have received a booster dose.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency