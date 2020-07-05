COVID:19-SPYL’s Sikongo hands over seeds and food parcels to Kunene communities

The coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has taught us that it’s better to produce our own food instead of relying on imports as other countries might close off their border living us stranded.

These remarks were expressed by Swapo party youth league (SPYL) deputy secretary Christine K Haindaka Sikongo during the handover ceremony of food parcels and seeds aimed for Otuzemba community garden by SPYL at Otuzemba in the Kunene region on Saturday.

Sikongo who also urged the community of Otuzemba and Kunene, in general, to utilize the water from the Kunene river, other natural reservoirs and build pipelines as well as drill boreholes with the sole purpose of food production towards the growth of the economy and create wealth and job opportunities for all Namibian youths.

“Let’s utilize the little resources that we have by embracing the great idea which the community of Otuzemba has implemented as leading practical work,” she said while commenting the Otuzemba community garden.

She also assured her full support towards the sustainability of local food production and skills development among the youth adding that teamwork and dedication always yield good achievement.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Swapo party district treasurer for Opuwo rural constituency Stein Katupa noted that the donations were for everyone including those from other political parties. “We should all accept food from Swapo because Swapo is the people, we can’t turn away from help even it is coming from the conflicting party,” said Katupa.

Katupa further added that giving it’s the most humane thing to do and should be embraced and that no one should tell you to accept gifts from some and turn others away, “donation is donation”.

More than 112 households in Otuzemba and Otjitoko villages have benefited from the SPYL food parcels donations that encompass of maize-meal, cans of fish, cooking oil, sugar beans and salt. The ruling party youths also provided the Otuzemba community garden committee with corn, cabbages and onion seeds to help them boost their garden food production in the near future.

Source: Namibia Press Agency