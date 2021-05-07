CoW avails N.dollars 104 million for informal settlement upgrading

The City of Windhoek has presented its budget of N.dollars 4.9 billion for the 2021/22 financial year, of which N.dollars 104 million is earmarked for the upgrading of informal settlements within this current financial year.

This was announced on Thursday by council management committee chairperson Fillemon Hambuda during the ordinary council meeting when he presented the CoW 2021/22 budget.

He said the council is committed to maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure to enhance the quality of life for all people, by rendering effective and efficient municipal services, and to fulfil the commitment, Council apportioned the scarce resources available and informal settlement upgrading is one of its main priorities.

Among the City’s planned allocations are N.dollars 174 million that will go towards electricity infrastructure; N.dollars 61 million for housing construction and property acquisition; N.dollars 46 million for water and roads infrastructure; N.dollars 30 million is for contingency funds; N.dollars 23 million for the replacement of redundant vehicles and N.dollars 15 million is budgeted for urban and transport planning.

“N.dollars 20 million is for information technology infrastructure with N.dollars 18 million budgeted for other projects upgrading, N.dollars 15 million for urban and transport planning, N.dollars 10 million for law enforcement and N.dollars 5 million for development and upgrading of markets and cemeteries,” said Hambuda.

He added that for the 2021/22 financial year, the majority of tariffs have not been increased but CoW proposed minimum increases for some tariffs that will be submitted for approval to relevant authorities. It includes the electricity tariffs that will be amended once the Electricity Control Board pronounces itself on the operating and reporting manual.

“Water tariff adjustments are still under consideration and will be adjusted pending communication from NamWater, sewerage tariff increase is proposed the same as refuse removal and solid waste charges - five per cent tariff increase is proposed. Property rates tariff increase is proposed and bus services increases of seven and six per cent for smart card and cash fares were also respectively proposed,” stated Hambuda.

Source: Namibia Press Agency