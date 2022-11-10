CoW cautions residents of change in water

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has warned residents of Windhoek of a possible change in the colour, taste and smell of the potable drinking water, due to high iron and manganese levels in the Von Bach Dam.

A media statement issued on Wednesday by CoW’s Public Relations Officer, Lydia Amutenya, said the bulk water supplier, Namibia Water Corporation (NamWater), has notified CoW of the changes in the water, however noting that the water remains fit for human consumption and does not pose any health risks.

Amutenya noted that NamWater has already put measures in place to improve the water quality which will result in a “slight unpleasant taste, smell and discolouring” in Windhoek’s potable water over the next few days.

“The City of Windhoek Laboratory conducts daily water quality tests to ensure that our water remains safe for consumption. CoW sincerely apologises for any inconvenience this may have caused,” she said.

Source: The Namibian News Agency