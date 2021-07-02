CoW commiserates with family of former councillor, late Uwanga

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has extended their message of condolences to the family of former CoW councillor Tekla Uwanga, who passed away on Wednesday, aged 59.

In a media statement on Friday, CoW Communication and Marketing Officer Lydia Amutenya said Uwanga was a diligent person who served Windhoek’s residents with passion and commitment during her tenure as councillor.

She said during her tenure, Uwanga also served as deputy mayor in 2018 and was member of the management committee from 2016 to December 2020, when her term of office ended after the 2020 Regional Council and Local Authority elections.

Uwanga also served in various council advisory committees.

“On behalf of the municipal council of Windhoek and staff members, we extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. The former councillor will be dearly missed by all her former colleagues and friends at the City. May her soul rest in peace,” said Amutenya.

CoW Mayor, Job Amupanda said he has known Uwanga since 2015, during their discussions on development challenges of the city as an activist of the Affirmative Repositioning movement, and he noticed her eye for detail and listening attentively, and he was impressed with her critical analysis of development challenges faced by the city.

Source: Namibia Press Agency