CoW concerned over low rate of monthly payments by clients

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has raised concern over the low rate of payments of monthly municipal accounts for services delivered to clients over the past few months.

The City of Windhoek in a media statement on Monday said the continued non-payment of municipal accounts will result in exorbitant accumulated client arrears, which can become unrealistic to pay back, or can result in prolonged discontinuation of services, a situation which is not desirable.

“The City is not insensitive to the economic hardships clients are exposed to due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the City can only continue to provide services to residents when residents honour their monthly accounts,” it said.

Failure of residents to honour their monthly account payments will result in the CoW not being able to pay its bulk suppliers such as NamWater and NamPower.

Consequently, the City will not be able to deliver basic services to its clients and it therefore appealed to its clients to ensure that their monthly municipal accounts are paid, alternatively, that payment arrangements are done at the debt management offices without delay.

