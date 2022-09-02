CoW fails to provide informal trading markets: Kamati

City of Windhoek (CoW) Swapo councillor, Queen Kamati, has accused the municipality of failing to provide adequate informal trading markets in the city, which has resulted in an influx of illegal traders.

Tabling a motion during the council meeting here on Wednesday, Kamati stressed that the reality on the ground is that there are simply inadequate informal trading areas in Windhoek, resulting in traders scattering all around the city, including in undesignated trading areas.

She fumed that illegal trading is degrading the face value of the Central Business District, saying unregulated activities have occupied sidewalks, forcing pedestrians to walk on the roads, while some set up their trading spaces in front of formal shops and under unhygienic conditions.

“It is my strong conviction that our planning processes in the city do not give due attention or priority to open/informal trading areas, bus terminals and taxi ranks. We approve shopping malls/hubs to be built in the city, however, we do not make provision for open/informal trading

areas, bus terminal and taxi ranks,” she said.

Kamati said illegal trading occupation often leads to confrontation between traders and law enforcement agencies, who are simply doing their job by enforcing the laws and by-laws as per their existing mandate.

She further indicated that the municipality is not in compliance with the United Nations Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, which implore municipalities to make cities and human settlements more inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable and to be transformed into hubs for commerce, human and economic development activities.

“We promised our people that we will improve the delivery of municipal services as well as develop adequate infrastructure and subsequently

boost economic growth and help create much-needed jobs. We committed to building sustainable communities with clean, healthy, safe and conducive environments for our residents to trade in order to make ends meet,” she stressed.

Kamati noted that given the municipality’s lack of funding to implement activities as contained in the strategic plan, informal trading must remain an area that deserves much attention to create a safety net of social services, while at the same time restoring citizens' dignity.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency