CoW hosting car-free day to minimise carbon emissions

The City of Windhoek has called on residents of the capital to leave their vehicles at home on Thursday and use alternative means to get to work in celebration of World Car Free Day.

The CoW in a statement said the theme for the day is ‘Reducing our carbon footprint’ and the primary event will be a five-kilometre run, walk, or cycle.

Windhoek Mayor Sade Gawanas in the statement urged residents to leave their vehicles at home and instead cycle, carpool, or take public transportation.

“The employees of the City of Windhoek will set the example and I challenge all corporations to follow suit. In an effort to lessen our carbon footprint, the Windhoek Car Free Day encourages the use of public transport, mass transit (buses), car-pooling, cycling, jogging, and walking to work instead of private vehicles. Let’s show the world that we care about the environment and work together to make Windhoek healthier,” said Gawanas.

According to CoW Head of Environmental Engineering Lorraine !Gaoses, Windhoek is becoming so motorised that air pollution from vehicle exhaust fumes has become a concern.

“In addition to bringing attention to air pollution, the event will promote non-motorised transportation as a sustainable alternative. The Windhoek Car Free Day aims to promote awareness about the impact of carbon emissions on the environment and the means by which residents may minimise their carbon footprint. We encourage locals to embrace alternative forms of transportation in lieu of their everyday reliance on private vehicles,” !Gaoses was quoted as saying.

The event will start at 08h00 on Thursday at the CoW Khomasdal Customer Care Centre in Richardine Kloppers Street and conclude with a brief closing ceremony at 9h30 in the CoW head office parking lot in Independence Avenue.

Private individuals and corporations can register for the event from 07h15 until 07h00 at the starting point in Khomasdal.

Participants who finish the race at the CoW head office will get digital certificates and company participants are urged to bus their staff to the starting point and wear corporate colours.

Residents are advised to carpool or take public transportation to the starting point, then walk, jog, cycle, or take public transportation to work or home.

