The City of Windhoek has identified higher grounds for residents of Havana and Otjomuise who live close to riverbeds and mountains, CoW’s Manager of Corporate Communications Harold Akwenye has said.

In an interview with Nampa on Friday, Akwenye said the City is trying by all means to ensure that the housing structures are not washed away by the heavy rains currently experienced in the capital.

“We are trying to be proactive. We want to avoid situations as we have seen last year whereby a child was swept away after heavy rains. We have identified higher grounds where the residents can be relocated in the affected informal settlements. However, some of the residents do not want to be relocated so we are still discussing, but what I can say is that we are winning the battle,” he said.

Akwenye added that the CoW has assigned a task team to assist in identifying areas in all informal settlements in which residents have set up structures in riverbeds or close to mountains, which makes them susceptible to flooding during heavy rains.

Windhoek Mayor Job Amupanda in a media statement on Thursday said based on reported incidents, over 71 households in Havana and eight in Otjomuise have so far been affected, but fortunately no deaths have been recorded since the onset of the rain on 30 December 2020.

“Most of the flooding incidents relate to roads and storm water issues for example illegal dwellings erected and disposal of refuse in riverbeds and channels and building compliance violations. The human settlement division is in regular communication with affected residents and will render assistance in terms of relocation efforts and related incidents as they arise. Where necessary, the City will also initiate regular patrols in hotspots to inspect storm water channels for the remainder of the rainy season,” Amupanda said.

He added that the current assessment of the situation has revealed that flood incidents are caused by blocked storm water pipes, leaking roofs and/or lack of adequate storm water drainage. Incidents in informal settlements are worsened by dwellings built in riverbeds or low-lying areas near rivers or water channels.

Amupanda advised residents not to dump waste in riverbeds as it blocks storm water systems and causes flooding.

