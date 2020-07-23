CoW identifies master plan for informal traders

The City of Windhoek has identified a master plan for the development of infrastructure for informal traders in an effort to upsurge the informal economy.

Speaking at the handing over of a newly built informal market in Okuryangava on Wednesday, CoW’s Strategic Executive for Economic Development and Community Services, Fillemon Hambuda, said due to the economic impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the country, the City saw the need to invest in a master plan for the informal trading sector, which is a critical part of the Namibian economy.

“We know the local economy is better served through informal operators, who provide livelihoods, employment and income for many families. So, the aim is to increase standard trading areas for our informal traders,” he said.

He explained that the Ministry of Rural and Urban Development has availed N.dollars 5 million to CoW and some of these funds will be used to construct the informal markets, adding that on 27 July 2020, the plan will be presented to local and regional councillors for approval and further recommendations.

At the same event, Windhoek Mayor Fransina Kahungu said the market caters for street vendors who were operating at an illegal area without any municipal standard, adding that due to the pandemic outbreak, CoW had to build a structure that will allow vendors to sell their goods according to COVID-19 guidance.

She noted that the infrastructure will be ready for use by the end of July and will host 70 informal traders.

One of the vendors, Linea Nuule, expressed gratitude, saying that business is made easier as before they were operating under the sun, which resulted in their products such as fruit and vegetables getting spoiled earlier than expected.

“I feel very happy that now we have a place to call our own. Now we are legal here and we will not have to run away with our goods when City Police officers patrol the streets,” said another thrilled vendor, Annalise Alpo.

Source: Namibia Press Agency