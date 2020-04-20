CoW sets regulations on re-opening of open markets and informal trading

City of Windhoek has set regulations for re-opening of open markets and informal trading activities to render essential services during the Coronavirus pandemic and the State of Emergency.

In terms of Regulation 14 of Proclamation of 28 March 2020 and according to Cabinet decision, Regional Councils, Local Authorities and Traditional Authorities are directed to re-open under regulationS and condition that are set, a media statement availed to Nampa on Friday indicates.

“Compliance requirements are that all facilities must ensure the maintenance of consistent availability of water, sanitation and hygiene. Sanitisers and other disinfectants must be administered to ensure that all those who enter and exit the trading areas follow set sanitizing to disinfecting procedures. Access to and activities at trading areas will be controlled and monitored to ensure adherence to the prescribed social distancing,” the statement reads.

Social distancing will be strictly enforced between traders and customers and customers should adhere to distance requirements as per set designated markings.

“Customers are only allowed to buy that is a pick and go and will not be allowed to hang around the markets. Prior thorough hand washing or sanitizing must be done before and the touching of products,” it reads.

Products that are allowed to be sold are fresh vegetables, fruit, raw meat and fish, dried food, dairy products, poultry products, cereal and flour and cooked food that is to be prepared at home for consumption.

Trading is allowed from 8: 00 A.M to 17:00 daily.

Source: Namibia Press Agency