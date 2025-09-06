Iran and IAEA Near Agreement on New Cooperation Framework



Windhoek: The City of Windhoek (CoW) has condemned attempts to disrupt its public meetings, stressing that the platforms are meant for constructive dialogue on service delivery and municipal development.





According to Namibia Press Agency, CoW launched its 2025/2026 cycle of public meetings on Wednesday, with the first gathering held at the Rocky Crest Multi-Purpose Centre for the Windhoek West Constituency. The City of Windhoek in a statement on Friday said that while most residents engaged constructively, a few individuals attempted to derail the proceedings.





“These meetings are convened to provide a platform for open engagement between council and the community, not as an avenue for lobbying or political campaigning,” the statement read. The municipality reminded residents that public meetings are non-political spaces intended to foster inclusivity, transparency, and mutual respect. It further cited Section 88 of the Local Authorities Act, which empowers local authorities to convene such meetings and ensure order.





CoW warned that individuals or groups disrupting meetings may be cautioned or removed, and appealed to residents to use the platforms constructively to raise concerns and share ideas.

