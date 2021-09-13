CPOPC Holds A Writing Competition on Smallholder’s Topic

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — A short story competition with the theme “smallholders and oil palm plantation” is now open for entries.

This competition organized by the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC) engages the communities and families living near or within the palm oil plantation in Indonesia, Malaysia and other oil palm producing countries.

As more than 40% of the global palm oil production is done by smallholders, the stories should focus on the smallholders’ significant role in the palm oil industry, acknowledging thereby that their lives also face challenges. It is due time that we start recognizing smallholders’ substantial contributions to the palm oil industry in meeting one of the most important elements of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), that is sustainable consumption and production. Through this competition, CPOPC hopes to convey the importance of establishing a global alliance of oil palm smallholders of palm oil producing countries where information sharing and collaboration will continue to take place.

This competition could make people appreciate the important role of smallholders in providing affordable vegetable oil for food and energy.

Winning entries may win up to USD1,000 and a chance to share real-life stories of smallholders’ efforts in managing their plantations and in creating a decent life for their families. CPOPC is offering prizes worth USD7,950 for all winning entries.

Participant may submit their stories of 500 to 750 words in one of these languages: Bahasa Indonesia, Bahasa Malaysia, English, Spanish or French.

The categories are in the following:

Decent work, education, and sustainable community

Poverty alleviation, zero hunger, health and economic growth

Climate action, environment and biodiversity

All the winning stories will be published into a book. The deadline for submission is September 30, 2021. Submissions of short stories can be sent to cpopcstorycompetition@cpopc. org.

For more information on the competition please visit: https://www.cpopc.org/events/

