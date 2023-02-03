CRAN, NamRA enter MoU on import of communications equipment

The Namibia Revenue Agency (NamRA) and the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which will serve as guidance to traders.

In 2016 CRAN and the Directorate of Customs and Excise, which was under the Ministry of Finance at the time, concluded an agreement to harmonise the implementation of laws governing the imports of telecommunication equipment in Namibia.

CRAN and NamRA renewed the agreement in accordance with section 80 of the Communications Act (No. 8 of 2009), authorising and subscribing to CRAN to enforce reasonable standards applicable to importer telecommunications equipment.

A speech read on behalf of CRAN Chief Executive Officer Emilia Nghikembua by CRAN Head of Corporate Communications Katrina Sikeni said the MoU will coordinate, harmonise and secure the consistent application governing import and export manufacturing telecommunication equipment in the country.

The MoU will establish a framework on equipment approval standards at various border posts, within and around the Republic of Namibia.

NamRA Commissioner Sam Shivute said the MoU has four objectives - to promote cooperation and coordination of importation of communication equipment, facilitate efficient custom procedures at other various borders, collaborate on capacity building, and give guidance to traders as they have challenges and issues of what to bring in the country.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency