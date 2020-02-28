Crashes prompt erection of speed bumps on B8 road at Rundu

Speed bumps were introduced along the Trans- Caprivi High Way stretching from the Masivi checkpoint to Cuma B8 road in the Kavango East Region as 205 car crashes and more than 143 injuries took place from 2016 to 2019.

More than 25 people were also killed over the past four years the Namibian Police Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Bonifatius Kanyetu told Nampa on Thursday.

Residents of Ndama in Rundu who live along the high way complaint about the frequent accidents along the high way last year, especially after four people, died in December last year which prompted the speed bumps to be introduced.

The relevant authorities from the regional council, town council, police, Roads Authority, suburb committee chairpersons, NORED, church leaders and the Namibian Public Transport Association came together after the resident's concern and recommended the speed bumps.

The deputy commissioner said the stakeholders also agreed that the Northern Region Electricity Distributor (Nored) should also install streetlights from the Masivi checkpoint to Cuma road.

He said the stakeholders felt the streetlights will promote security for the surrounding areas as well as improve safety for drivers and pedestrians.

A concern statement submitted by the Ndama committee seen by this agency indicated that something had to be done as the Ndama population is increasing and is now at 35000.

The Ndama Combined Secondary School which is the only school along the high way they said has a population of 4000 learners.

The number of vehicles has also increased in the past ten years estimating that people crossing the road there every day is approximately 17 000, the committee said.

The committee also complained about the fact that there no proper road signs along the high way which has many shebeens.

They recommended that the RA introduce rumble strips to alert drivers of an upcoming stop sign.

Kanyetu said since the speed bumps were introduced no accident has been recorded.

He said the speed bumps control the speed of the oncoming traffic, ensuring pedestrians are safe from possible collisions.

Source: Namibia Press Agency