Criminals target street vendors in informal settlements

Vendors in Windhoek’s informal settlements have become the targets of thieves who grab their products, leaving them without an income.

The chief activist of Monica Gender Violence Solution, Shaanika Nashilongo, recently told Nampa they have picked up on a trend where especially female vendors are attacked during the early morning hours.

“There is so much crime that happens between 03h00 and 05h00, especially targeting women – either vendors on their way to the places they operate from or others on their way to work. A lot of them quit their jobs or stop selling products because they do not feel safe,” Nashilongo said.

Recently, a woman who sells fat cakes was attacked while on her way to the Goreangab soccer field where she sells her wares. The vendor, Marry Kwandu, told this news agency the incident occurred around 04h30. She said her attacker tried grabbing her bucket of fat cakes but when he failed, instead made off with her handbag which amongst others contained plastic bags, sweets and N.dollars 20.

This incident was however not reported to the police. According to Nashilongo, a lot of criminal activities in informal settlements go unreported due to fear of stigmatisation. He said his organisation will keep patrolling these areas to help curb such incidents.

Approached for comment, the Namibian Police Force’s Commander for Khomas, Joseph Shikongo said incidents of such nature are likely to occur and urged vendors to set up their businesses in secure environments.

“Thieves will grab your items. Some of them just want to eat while some want to make money from the items. Of course those things are possible but we are trying to do everything in our power as a region to ensure that all of our communities are safe. If vendors are going to sell during the early hours let them at least move in groups of two or three to help each other during such incidents and to call for security services such as Monica Gender Violence Solution or the Women and Men Network,” Shikongo said.

