CS Global Partners: Commonwealth of Dominica Signs Roadmap for Cooperation with Kingdom of Morocco

LONDON, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a move to bolster diplomatic ties, the Commonwealth of Dominica and the Kingdom of Morocco signed a roadmap for cooperation.

The Dominican Prime Minister is currently on an official visit to Dakhla as the government of Dominica opened a general consulate on behalf of The Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) in Morocco.

The significant and promising diplomatic presence will present an opportunity to further boost bilateral exchanges between the Kingdom of Morocco and OECS.

The OECS is an eleven-member grouping of islands spread across the Eastern Caribbean. Together, they form a near-continuous archipelago across the eastern reaches of the Caribbean Sea. They comprise the Leeward Islands: Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis, Montserrat, Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands; and the Windward Islands: Dominica, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada, Martinique and Guadeloupe.

“I am very happy to be here in Dakhla to inaugurate the embassy and to exchange views with his excellency on the bilateral relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Commonwealth of Dominica,” said Prime Minister Skerrit.

“I want to say to all of you, the citizens of the Kingdom of Morocco, that the relationship between Dominica and Morocco is strong and sincere. We value the leadership of His Majesty the King, especially in dealing with so many global challenges.”

Prime Minister Skerrit also stated that King Mohamed VI led the global fight with respect to climate change, migration, access to education, and economic prosperity.

“The opening of a consulate in Dakhla is the manifestation of the strong relationship that exists between the Kingdom of Morocco and the OECS,” he further emphasized.

Furthermore, the Dominican prime minister stated that Dominica reaffirms the royal vision of upholding stability and security in the Caribbean region through tangible social-economic projects.

With the opening of the general consulate in Dakhla, the Caribbean island country of Dominica has taken one step ahead in creating its presence in the Middle East and North African (MENA) region.

The meeting also features the promise of the promotion of the economic and cultural links by signing the first agreement. The agreement will aid both countries economically. It will also access the people of both nations to connect with each other culturally.

Caribbean and African ties run deep – the territories have shared history and a lot is being done to strengthen and foster Caribbean-African relations and increase their bargaining power with the world. Last September, for example, leaders from the African Union and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) convened the first Africa CARICOM Summit.

Bilateral diplomacy is a key building block of international relations and this participation by Dominica in regional and multilateral frameworks supports the country’s bilateral diplomacy goals by increasing a country’s capacity to respond to regional and global opportunities and challenges.

The strength of a country’s bilateral connections impacts its standing in the global arena.

All countries benefit from strong diplomatic cooperation. However, when it comes to small states’ foreign policy, the relevance of bilateral diplomacy is most visible. Though smaller states’ limited capabilities might place them in an inferior position when dealing with larger ones, the starting disadvantage can be overcome. This may include dependence on collective solidarity and the rule of law, a tight engagement on certain tasks, and the application of new solutions.

