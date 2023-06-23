CSOs urges open license for generic production of HIV, Hepatitis drugs

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have urged Gilead to open license for generic production of HIV and Hepatitis C drugs to allow developing countries access to lifesaving drugs.

The CSOs made the call during an advocacy meeting organised by AIDS HealthCare Foundation (AHF), on Friday in Abuja, with the theme: “30 days, 30 countries Gilead Advocacy”.

The CSOs said that Gilead, a pharmaceutical company based in the United States, had consistently blocked attempts to introduce cheaper generic versions of its medicines, thereby exploiting humanity.

Mr Abdulkadir Ibrahim, the National Coordinator, Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (NEPWAN), said the advocacy, in partnership with AHF, was aimed at calling out Gilead on wrong practices.

Ibrahim, who was represented by Mr Micheal Edoh, the Advocacy Specialist, NEPWAN, said the continuous profiteering by Gilead at the expense of lives was not ideal.

“We understand that you have patent rights which has lasted over 20 years, as you renew, do it in an ideal way and if you are not innovative, make it generic.

“The world would be a better place if these drugs can reach every corner, being accessible and affordable everywhere,” he said.

He said they would continue to advocate at various spaces; different platforms; and engage various relevant stakeholders locally and at the global level.

“We will continue to call out Gilead and big pharmaceutical companies to stop evergreen and patent extension as it takes advantage of the vulnerable communities,” he said.

Ms Amber Erinunwinhe, the Executive Secretary, Nigeria Network of Religious Leaders Living with HIV/AIDS (NINERELA), said the group was standing strong on the advocacy.

According to her, Gilead is out there making money from our communities and I often say you cannot make money out of people when they are dead.

“As CSOs, we are lending our voices and saying Pharma greed must stop, we are saying stop evergreening patent and open license for generic production to reduce the cost of medications,” she said.

Mr Kareem Adebola, the National Deputy Coordinator, Association of Positive Youths Living with HIV in Nigeria (APYIN), said the advocacy was timely.

Adebola said that the mission of Gilead was to transform the lives of people living with life threatening diseases.

He further applauded AHF for taking the lead in the advocacy by ensuring millions of people, especially community of persons living with HIV/AIDS and hepatitis, have access to lifesaving medication.

Dr Echey Ijezie, the Country Programme Director, AHF Nigeria, said Gilead was listed among the top 15 largest biopharmaceutical firms in the world, one of which puts profit before lives.

Ijezie said the company generated billions of dollars in profit by maintaining a monopoly on some of the most effective and well-tolerated antiretroviral drugs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that stakeholders at the event also included Association of Women Living with HIV in Nigeria (ASWHAN) and STOP TB Partnership Nigeria.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria