Cuanza Norte: President pleased with execution of General Hospital work

Angolan President of the Republic João Lourenço Saturday in Ndalatando voiced satisfaction with the level of execution of the work on General Hospital of Cuanza Norte.

The president, who visited the work, with 48 percent execution, said he received assurance from the contractor and the work supervisor that the infrastructure, estimated at USD 63 million, will be inaugurated this year.

In his speech, the Head of Executive Power underlined the role of the undertaking for the province of Cuanza Norte and for any casualties on National Road 230.

National Road 230 connects the province of Luanda to the east of the country, passing through Cuanza Norte and Malanje.

The Cuanza Norte General Hospital, whose works began in August 2021, will have 200 beds and 15 clinical services.

The new health unit will also have a hemodialysis centre, pathological anatomy, neonatology, intensive care, dentistry, psychiatry, operating room and ophthalmology services.

The hospital will also train staff in various specialties in the areas of medicine, nursing and biomedical.

The unit is being built in an area of 15,000 square meters, in Kirima locality, more than 11 kilometers from Ndalatando, the capital of Cuanza Norte province.

João Lourenço traveled through Ndalatando, the provincial capital of Cuanza Norte, on his way to the municipality of Cambambe, where he learned about the construction work for the Caculo-Cabaça Dam.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)