D-G encourages youths to engage in mining, agricultural activities

Mr Obadiah Nkom, Director-General, Nigerian Mining Cadastre Office (MCO), has encouraged Nigerian youths to engage in mining and agricultural activities to enhance mineral resources and reduce unemployment.

Nkom said this on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

He said that engaging in business activities with the mining cadastre was a huge advantage and opportunity to developing and improving abundance of minerals located across the country.

According to him, the mining cadastre is making sure that it encourages people to get licences to enhance mining activities.

He said: “The youths should look into agriculture and mining activities.

“We have a department of Artisanal and small licence businesses which helps people with licence capital.

“The essence is for the youths to start up or fund their businesses.”

According to him, with the help of the department, the youths could be able to start up or improve in their businesses that align with the field.

The director-general said that Right of First Refusal (ROFR), allows people to work within designated areas under licence with big companies.

He explained that the ROFR was a contractual right giving its holder the option to transact with the other contracting party before others can.

Nkom said that the ROFR assured that the holders would not lose their rights to an asset if others express interest.

“A licence owner of a particular company has a first right and a say of whatever happens in the business, it is now left for the party to come to a negotiation.

“Beneficial ownership means there are some people that can be directors in a company, there are some that are not directors but they are beneficial owners of that company,” he said.

He also said that the office was collaborating with relevant stakeholders both national and international to ensure that the sector achieves its goals and mandates.

He said that the MCO was working with extracting industries in Canada, Australia, America among others.

“We are also collaborating with the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) as well, and we participate in international activities to meet up with the world,” Nkom said.

The D-G said that the MCO always looks for alternative to overcome any issues confronting the office, irrespective of the challenges.

“There is no office that does not face challenges, but in our own case, we always find a way to overcome any issues that surrounds the office, , irrespective of the challenges.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria