DAD Man series’ Groot-Aub tournament set for weekend

The DAD Man series football tournament will continue at Groot Aub this weekend, with matches set to take place on Saturday and Sunday.

According to a statement availed to Nampa on Wednesday, the series of tournaments powered by local business DAD Man is aimed at giving footballers a platform to showcase their talent.

The tournament started in Karasburg in January, with Ernst Jahs Combined School winning the first series and Black Arrows winning the Keetmanshoop edition in February, it reads.

It further stated that after the Groot Aub edition, all attention will be diverted to Windhoek to conclude the series. The dates for the final matches will be announced at a later stage.

The statement further noted that the tournament is open to all interested teams and vendors who will be allowed to trade.

The first prize is N.dollars 10 000 and registration is N.dollars 450, with 10 July being the last day of entry. The winning team will walk away with N.dollars 5 000 and a trophy while the runners-up will get N.dollars 3 000.

The semi-final losers will each walk away with N.dollars 1 000 and the last home team standing will get N.dollars 800.

The entry fee for spectators will be N.dollars 10 per person. The statement said people without masks will not be allowed to enter and all COVID-19 regulations and restrictions shall be adhered to.

