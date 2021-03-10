Date set up for FNVA 2021 season

The Far North Volleyball Association (FNVA) 2021 volleyball season is slated to kick-off on 03 April in the northern parts of the country.

In an interview with Nampa on Wednesday, FNVA secretary general Festus Hamukwaya, said the league will commence in April when all teams competing in the league have completed their registration with the association.

“Our league games were supposed to start on 20 March but due to the Namibia Volleyball Federation competition, which is taking place this weekend in Swakopmund, we shifted it to start during the first week of April,” said Hamukwaya.

Chairperson of the FNVA, Mega Shivute, also told this agency that teams from Oshakati - Ekuku Volleyball Club and Oshana NamPol - are the new names that will be added to the league this year.

“It is unfortunate that we cannot use the tennis court in Ongwediva to play our league games because their tennis court is currently under renovation. We are however in discussions with the town council to avail it as soon as the renovations are done,” Shivute said.

The FNVA games will be played at the Ondangwa Tennis Court, Grootfontein Hall and at Eenhana Vocational Training Centre.

Teams that have thus far confirmed their participation in the men’s category for this year’s FNVA league games are Six Stars Volleyball Club (VC), Nakapele VC, Eleven Warriors VC (EWVC), Green Side VC, Eenhana VTC, Medipark VC and Namibia Correctional Services VC.

Meanwhile the women's category will see teams such as Oshana NamPol VC, Six Stars VC, Nakapele VC, Eleven Warriors VC and Oshikoto NamPol VC.

The league will end in July 2021.

Source: Namibia Press Agency