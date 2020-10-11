Dausab encourages Namibians to speak out about cancer

Minister of Justice, Yvonne Dausab at the Breast and Cervical Cancer Awareness Campaign on Saturday urged Namibians to speak out about cancer and what cancer patients are going through.

Speaking at the event in the capital, Dausab said hope is the reconnecting bridge between cancer and recovery and cancer patients should not lose hope for recovery but should speak openly about the disease.

“I am truly privileged to be a part of an event which encourages us to speak up about what cancer patients and survivors go through, and also an event which provides a platform for family members and loved ones who are affected by cancer to openly and honestly talk about the psychological effects that cancer leaves behind. It is also important for me that the more we openly speak up about cancer, the more we encourage people to undergo regular check-ups, to be conscious about their lifestyle and health choices,” Dausab said.

She added that cancer is already a debilitating illness and inability to openly talk about its effects are psychologically harmful and silence and inability disadvantages patients to heal and to learn how to apply the notion of care.

Speaking at the same occasion, Renathe Skrywer who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016 encouraged cancer patients not to lose hope.

“I would like to tell you to keep exercising. You can do many activities as long as you are alive. Whatever kind of cancer you are diagnosed with, be happy and enjoy life to the fullest. I look young and happy because I take care of myself and I would like every person diagnosed with cancer to trust in himself or herself and do whatever you want to do. Always think positive,” she said.

The Breast and Cervical Cancer Awareness Campaign was organised by the Dolam Community Development Project.

Source: Namibia Press Agency