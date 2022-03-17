Dausab tables 2018 Namibia, Russia deal

Justice ministries of Namibia and the Russian Federation put pen to paper in 2018 to cooperate on issues of mutual interests in the justice fraternity.

On the Namibian side, the agreement was signed by former Justice Minister, Sacky Shanghala.

His successor, Yvonne Dausab motivated the agreement in the National Assembly on Tuesday, emphasising that no country can act efficiently alone in a global setting.

“The agreement is important in respecting the rule of law, adhering to our governance system, maintaining peace, security, and constitutional democracy,” she said.

The agreement aims to strengthen and develop cooperation between the two States, through the exchange of experienced experts of both parties in areas of national statutes.

As this accordingly occurs at the international level, the cooperation agreement between Namibia and Russia is required, she added.

“Cooperation agreements provide a vehicle for states to share knowledge, expertise, and good practices, thus contributing to capacity-building efforts and related initiatives,” the minister advanced.

Article 2 of the agreement states that the two nations shall exchange experience in formulating statutes and regulatory legal acts.

Parties from both countries will also benefit through post-graduate education and professional training for personnel of justice bodies.

They will in addition cooperate in, “Assistance in development of a system of legal aid and legal service in order to enforce the rights, freedoms and legal interests of citizens and corporations,” she said.

In the agreement, secrecy is key.

“Each party shall observe the confidentiality of information and documents received from the other party, if those documents and information are of confidential nature,” reads part of Article 4.

Dausab’s affirmation of Namibia’s cooperation with Russia coincides with the latter’s invasion of Ukraine, which has been met with outrage from the international community, with the European Union, United Kingdom, and the United States of America, among others, imposing a range of economic sanctions on the country.

Russia calls it “a special operation”.

It also comes when Namibia abstained from voting on a resolution on Russia’s war against Ukraine at an emergency United Nations General Assembly session.

Many have described the decision as fence-sitting.

Local pundits have equally questioned Namibia’s neutrality in a time of war.

Namibia’s foreign policy dictates that the country is a friend to all and enemy to none.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency