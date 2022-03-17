Dausab tables legal assistance treaty with Botswana

Justice Minister, Yvonne Dausab, tabled the Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters between Namibia and Botswana in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

If ratified, the pact will enable the two countries to improve the effectiveness in the prevention, investigation and prosecution of all acts which constitute criminal offences in either country.

This will be achieved through cooperation in the prevention, investigation and prosecution of crime.

The tracing, restraint, forfeiture or confiscation of assets, including the proceeds and instruments of crime, are also covered by the agreement.

In law, mutual legal assistance is a form of collaboration between different states for the purpose of collecting and exchanging information.

“Cooperation between Namibia and Botswana on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters will ensure Namibia is ready to prosecute any suspects who have committed offences where the evidence required for trial is linked to or emanates from Botswana,” Dausab informed the House.

Through the International Cooperation in Criminal Matters Act, Dausab is authorised to enter into agreements with other countries for mutual legal assistance in criminal matters.

Talks to this effect commenced in September 2018, in Gaborone, Botswana’s capital.

Now at the culminating stage of the treaty, Dausab says: “The manner in which mutual legal assistance may be afforded as per Article 1(3) of the treaty comes in the form of taking evidence of statements, effecting of service of judicial documents, executing searches and seizures and taking measures to locate freeze and confiscate any funds or finances meant for the financing of acts of terrorism in the territory of either party.”

Dausab implored lawmakers to ratify the treaty, which effectively means to approve or enact a legally binding act that would not otherwise be binding in the absence of such approval.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency