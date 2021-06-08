Portions of the proceeds from the global concert will support waterholes in Africa; The concert will livestream only on GFNTV.com

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Shrucoin, Inc. The shrucoin cryptocurrency company today announced that Davido, the Nigerian entertainer, known as the king of afrobeats has challenged 2 million of his nearly 20 fans and followers on social media to support his upcoming Global Unity Concert on June 18, 2021. The concert will livestream from Nigeria on GFNTV.com at 8pm WAT (West Africa Time). Tickets are on-sale now for only $5 via GFNTV.com.

The Davido Live, Global Unity Concert is brought to you by Shrucoin cryptocurrency. The King of Afrobeats himself, Davido will perform live from Nigeria and will stream globally exclusively on GFNTV.com. Davido, will perform his greatest hits and a few surprises. Watch him perform Skelewu, Fall, DamiDuro, If, La La and more.

“We are bringing the world together through the international language of music. Davido and Afrobeats are the future of music, and Shrucoin Cryptocurrency is the future of money, together changing world,” said Julius Jenge, Chief Executive Officer of Shrucoin, Inc. Tickets are only $5 USD to purchase tickets go to GFNTV.COM now using Mpesa, Mobile Money all major US credit cards. Mobile money and Mpesa are available in Kenya, The DRC, Egypt, Ghana, Lesotho, Uganda, Rwanda, Zambia, Mozambique, Tanzania and South Africa.

SHRUCOIN is a cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum Blockchain, tethered by several assets. There are 1 billion SHRUCOIN’s available, a basket of cryptocurrency assets tethers each coin. The SHRUCOIN basket of cryptocurrency assets comprises 25% Bitcoins, 25% Ethereum, 25% Bitcoin SV and 25% Litecoin. The 1 billion tethered SHRUCOIN assets include: 1,000 Bitcoins, 1,000 Ethers, 1,000 BitcoinSVs, and 1,000 Litecoins.Blockchain token SHRU can be used for purchases relating to psilocybin and cannabis. SHRU can be purchased at www.shrucoin.com. Consumers can also use the SHRUCOIN Pay app by visiting www.shrucoinpay.com.

