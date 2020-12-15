Days of corrupt councilors are over in Okahandja: Mayor

The newly elected leadership of the Okahandja municipality will conduct audits to ascertain that councilors do not make the public office a haven for a quick road to illicit wealth, its new mayor, Natasha Brinkman has said.

Brinkman, in an interview with Nampa on Monday, said the days of corrupt councilors are over and that residents of Okahandja have suffered for too long at the hands of the previous councilors who had no interest in serving the masses.

Therefore, during her tenure, she will make sure the public’s interest is put above anyone else’s especially the councilors who occupy public office and have access to public resources.

“We will be guided by the democratic principles of transparency, accountability, and diligence in the conduct of this important responsibility. As the new mayor, I also recognise the gravity of political responsibility the electorate has given us. We support urban and informal settlement reform for families in low-income brackets who are deprived of land simply because they cannot afford it,” said Brinkman.

She said she plans to consult the business community and the entire public, assisted by the council to identify key strategic issues that will frame strategic objectives in order to enable the entire community to have input and share ownership of the strategic plan.

This will put the community in a position to hold the council accountable, with a focus directed towards industrialization and commercialization through the delivery of fast, efficient, and equitable services to the residents of Okahandja.

“I have lived in Okahandja for the past 26 years and have seen the degradation of the once referred garden town of Namibia. The town’s rundown infrastructure from parks, roads to public buildings is a sore sight, the filth in our suburbs and informal settlements gets anyone wonder how humans can live in such deplorable conditions. This and many more are what inspired me to run for office. I do not promise overnight miracles but together with the council, we will work hand in hand to demonstrate that restoring the dignity of our people is not a mere slogan of my party” said Brinkman.

The town’s previous council has been accused of corruption and maladministration up to a point where then minister of Urban and Rural Development Peya Mushelenga suspended the entire council until their term office was over.

Source: Namibia Press Agency