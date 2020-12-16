DBN approves over N.dollars 6.9 million for youth entrepreneurship projects financing

The Development Bank of Namibia approved N.dollars 6.9 million for youth entrepreneurship projects financing in the Kunene during the 2019/20 financial year, DBN regional manager designated to Kunene South, Simeon Kahona, has said.

Kahona in an interview with Nampa on Monday said the construction sector has the largest portion of approvals of N.dollars 5.3 million in the Kunene Region.

‘This is followed by the wholesale and retail trade sector with N.dollars 1.6 million,” he said.

He urged the youth to apply for project funding as only a handful of youth is applying on a yearly basis.

“During the 2019/20 financial year we received 11 applications from Kunene to the value of about N.dollars 38 million. However, the applications received are quite diverse ranging from business services, retail, tourism, construction and transport, and logistics,” he said.

He added that most challenges the DBN office has noted from the side of applicants are based on lack of proper market research, information gap, a difference in information and understanding of the business by the applicant and what is in the business plan.

“Some of the challenges include typical of business plan being done with very minimal input from the applicant by consultants. The youth should take time for research and venture into projects which will benefit them greatly. I would like to urged the youth in the Kunene region especially Kunene south to take part in what is offered by the bank to have their projects up and running for them to make an income from their project. We have had very few applications from Kunene region and we would like them to take part in these initiatives as much as possible because it is there to uplift the youth,” said Kahona.

