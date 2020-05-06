De Beers donates COVID-19 testing machinery to government

The De Beers Group on Wednesday donated a GenePure Pro Nucleic Acid Purification System extraction machine and a LineGene 9 600 (PCR) machine to Government be used to test samples for COVID-19.

In a statement to the media on Wednesday De Beers said the machines were delivered to the Namibia Institute of Pathology and is part of its committed N.dollars 15 million in-kind donation in response to the pandemic.

“The extraction machine has the capacity of 32 tests per run while the PCR machine has a capacity of 96 tests per run,” adds the statement.

De Beers Group Chief Executive Officer, Bruce Cleaver said De Beers will continue to engage relevant health officials in Namibia to ensure they do all they can help source and deliver the much-needed critical health equipment as soon as possible

“We have long been partners with Namibia and we have enjoyed a lot of success together over the years but in challenging times such as this that we must really pull together. It is difficult to source these important machines in a global market where there are shortages, so we are proud to be able to support government in its response to COVID-19,” Cleaver is quoted saying in the statement.

According to the statement Health Minister, Kalumbi Shangula expressed appreciation for the donation and said the machine will be vital in government’s efforts to increase testing capabilities.

Source: Namibia Press Agency