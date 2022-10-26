De Lange not competing in 2022 Nedbank Desert Dash

Nedbank Desert Dash winner Tristan de Lange says he will not compete in this year’s event as an injury he picked up last year, cost him four months of his season.

De Lange was crowned champion of the 2021 edition of the Nedbank Namibia Desert Dash after beating six-time winner Konny Looser.

He told Nampa in a recent interview he will instead focus on winning a spot for Namibia in the Olympic qualifiers set for next year.

“I don’t think it would be wise to compete in this year’s Dash. I am hoping to win a spot for team Namibia in road cycling come next year so I can’t risk picking up an injury at the moment,” he said.

After winning his first solo event in the men’s category at the 2021 Nedbank Desert Dash, De Lange was diagnosed with Iliotibial band syndrome and was unable to train effectively for four months.

Meanwhile Anri Krugel said her goal is to take the top step on the podium. She will be competing in a mixed two-person team.

“I have the iron man competition coming up which also forms part of my preparation. Last year I competed in my first Dash and ended in second place. This year I am planning on pushing myself so that we can win our category,” she said.

Alex Miller won the two-men category in 2021 while riding alongside JP Burger, and told this agency his training for the Desert Dash is going well and he will be back to defend the title with a different teammate.

Courtney Liebenberg, who has competed in the Desert Dash before, said the time is now right for her to go solo.

“I am going solo for this year’s Dash. I have done about five Dashes in my life but it has been on my bucket list to go solo as part of the cream of the crop,” she said, stating that her goal is to finish on the podium and within a decent time.

The 18th edition of the 2022 Nedbank Desert Dash will be held on 09 and 10 December 2022

Source: The Namibian Press Agency