Death toll for Klein Aub crash rises to four

The death toll in the Klein Aub-Rehoboth road accident on Thursday rose from two to four after two of the victims involved in the crash died at the Lady Pohamba Hospital in Windhoek.

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in Hardap region identified the crash victims that died on the C24 gravel road between Klein Aub and Rehoboth at 23h00 on Thursday as Brenwell Boois, 21, and 2-month-old toddler McQueen ||Garoëb.

NamPol’s Crime Investigations Coordinator for the Hardap Region, Deputy Commissioner Eric Clay, said on Friday that the accident happened at about 23h00 on Christmas Eve on the C24 gravel road between Klein Aub and Rehoboth, in which a 21-year-old male identified as Brenwell Boois was also injured but succumbed to his injuries upon arriving at a local hospital.

According to preliminary police reports, it is alleged that a pick-up with two occupants traveling towards Rehoboth collided head on with a Ford Courier Double Cab carrying eight occupants and traveling in the opposite direction.

Clay on Monday said that two of the injured victims succumbed to their injuries on Sunday at the Lady Pohamba Hospital in Windhoek.

They were identified as 7-year-old female, Brandney ||Garoës and 3-year-old male, Branwill ||Garoëb male.

The driver, identified as Rudolf Cloete, is still hopsitalised.

The deceased’s next of kin have been informed of their deaths.

A culpable homicide, reckless and or negligent driving and driving without a valid driver’s license as well as the violation of curfew hours case has been opened.

