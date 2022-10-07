Debmarine Namibia appoints Mertens as new CEO

Debmarine Namibia on Thursday announced the appointment of Willy Mertens as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective 01 November 2022.

Mertens will succeed Otto Shikongo, who will retire from the company at the end of this year after leading Debmarine Namibia since 01 January 2004.

Ndeulipula Hamutumwa, Debmarine Namibia Board Chairperson, expressed confidence in Mertens’ appointment in a media statement, stating that the appointment of a competent chief executive is one of the critical duties of any board.

He stated that the board is overjoyed that they were able to find a suitable candidate for the role of CEO from Debmarine Namibia’s talent pool.

Hamutumwa said Mertens not only has a thorough understanding of the company’s operations, but also has a keen understanding of Debmarine Namibia’s strategic role in the context of Namibia.

“We would also like to thank Otto Shikongo for his invaluable contribution to Debmarine Namibia. His astute leadership, extensive engineering knowledge, and meticulous business acumen have successfully guided the organisation through many accomplishments and successes. Debmarine Namibia has become a recognised world class company under his leadership; an aspect of immense pride for all of us at Debmarine Namibia,” he said.

Commenting on the appointment, De Beers Group CEO Bruce Cleaver said Shikongo was instrumental in moving the company from Cape Town to Johannesburg in 2001, first as operations manager and then as CEO beginning in 2004.

He added that during his tenure as CEO, he oversaw Debmarine Namibia’s rapid growth from humble beginnings to its current position as Namibia’s single largest private sector enterprise.

“We would like to thank Otto for his 35 years of outstanding service on behalf of everyone at De Beers Group. Simultaneously, we are overjoyed that Willy will succeed Otto. Willy has been an important member of the Debmarine Namibia leadership team for the last ten years, and I look forward to working with him as CEO,” he said.

