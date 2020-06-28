Deceased in stabbing at Otjiwarongo identified

The man who died instantly in an alleged fatal stabbing incident at a bar in Otjiwarongo in the early hours of Saturday morning, has been identified.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha on Sunday told Nampa in an interview that the deceased has been identified by his relatives as Hanichab Ulrich.

Ulrich died instantly after he was allegedly stabbed once with a knife in the neck at a bar in the DRC informal settlement at the town at about 01h00 in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“An okapi knife suspected to have been used in the alleged stabbing was also found,” Mbeha said.

The police officer further stated that the police were still busy establishing the cause of the fatal incident.

A 39-year-old male suspect in the matter was arrested Saturday morning shortly after the incident at the town and is expected to appear on Monday in the Otjiwarongo Magistrate’s Court on the charge of murder.

Police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency