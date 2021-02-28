Two members of the Namibian Defence Force (NDF) who died in a car accident on Friday night after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a stationary truck have been identified.

The accident happened at Nukwa base in the Kongola Constituency of the Zambezi Region.

Namibian Police Force acting crime investigations coordinator in the region, Deputy Commissioner Evans Simasiku identified the deceased as Johannes Martin Ndamupewa, 32, and 26-year-old Fukaile Petrus Mwatukange.

“It is alleged that the two died on the spot after the Volkswagen sedan they were travelling in crashed into the trailer of a broken truck that was parked on the side of the Trans-Caprivi Highway,” Simasiku said.

The acting crime investigations coordinator told Nampa earlier that the accident happened during curfew hours.

He said the other two occupants in the vehicle sustained serious injuries. They are currently admitted at the Katima Mulilo State Hospital where they were rushed to after the incident.

Source: Namibia Press Agency