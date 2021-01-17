Students at the University of Namibia’s (UNAM) Rundu Campus want the Namibian Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) to decentralise its services to the regions.

Students Representative Council (SRC) member responsible for External Affairs, Ansfried Moyo, said the NSFAF’s service to students in the regions is very poor, citing delayed or unpaid payments as an example.

Moyo said they are suggesting the offices to be there as of 2021, adding that this will make work easier for the institutions and the students.

Moyo told Nampa on Saturday that many students signed loan agreements with the fund, but are yet to receive funding.

‘Students travel long distances just to access one office in the entire country. Only those who were able to travel to Windhoek received financial assistance on time and as per agreement,’ he explained.

The SRC member shared a list of 97 students from the Rundu Campus alone who are awaiting payment of tuition and non-tuition fees from the NSFAF.

The fund, he said, has a student services portal, where students login and access their loan applications but that it has been ineffective.

‘This is very frustrating for students and for student leaders as this is an every year issue,’ he said.

They thus demand an office be established at the town to handle personal queries.

Contacted for comment, NSFAF acting chief executive officer, Kennedy Kandume, said the fund streamlined its services online and this process has been successful.

Regional offices, he said were closed in 2019 after they learned that some offices were being abused by student leaders.

He said where the need arises, the fund normally dispatches teams to regions to attend to critical student queries.

Source: Namibia Press Agency