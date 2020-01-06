The decomposed body of an unknown man suspected to be in his 30s was found floating in a pond yesterday at Evululuko location in Oshakati east.

A crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force today said the body was discovered by a 12-year-old boy at 15h00 and is suspected to have been in the water for approximately five days.

The cause of death is still unknown and the deceased has not yet been identified.

Police investigations continue.

In another incident, 40-year-old Silvanus Kwateigenawa Namunganga died on the spot after he was allegedly hit by a white GMW pick-up with registration number N157-734W on the Omungwelume road at Okakukanagula village yesterday.

Source: Namibia Press Agency