Decomposed male body found in old car

A decomposed body of a 20-year- old Zimbabwean male was discovered locked in a boot of an old sedan car that belongs to his father on Wednesday.

In a police report issued to this agency on Friday by the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) spokesperson, Chief Inspector KaunaShikwambi said the decomposed body was recovered at around at about 15h00 in Matman Street, Cimbebacia.

She noted that the discovery was made due to a bad smell that was coming from the car.

The deceased was last seen on Monday at about 13h00 and the family thought he was with friends, she explained.

Police investigation continues.

In another incident, Shikwambi noted that the body of an unidentified male was allegedly discovered floating in the Kavango River on Thursday at an unknown time at the Sarasungu village.

Police investigation continues.

Source: Namibia Press Agency