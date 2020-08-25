The Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs, Rear Admiral (rtd) Peter Vilho has said military exercises such as Exercise Khan Strike are carried out for the Namibian Defence Force to prepare for threats against Namibians’ well-being and security.

He was speaking at the official closing of the military exercise in the Karibib military training area on Friday.

Exercise Khan Strike was conducted from 31 July to 20 August to test the interoperability among the forces and carry out a live demonstration of integrated weapon systems.

In his statement availed to Nampa yesterday, Vilho told the soldiers they can only know each other when they exercise together as a defence force.

“These types of exercise are meant to prepare you against threats to the well-being and security of our people; to enable you to maintain our sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence; to enable you to create conditions in which democracy is consolidated and social justice and economic development is achieved; to enable you to ensure an environment in which our citizens live in peace, freedom and safety,” he stated.

Vilho further clarified that the exercise was not triggered by any given development, but was a routine exercise that is informed by the NDF mission statement.

Source: Namibia Press Agency