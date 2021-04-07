Defence minister resigns

Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs, Rear Admiral (Rtd) Peter Hafeni Vilho, has tendered his resignation following a meeting with President Hage Geingob and Vice President Nangolo Mbumba on Tuesday.

His resignation was confirmed by the presidency in a statement, which noted that Vilho resigned from Cabinet and government in a letter to the president.

Vilho was summoned by the president last Thursday, following allegations of illicit proceeds in an undeclared foreign bank account in Hong Kong.

A local newspaper reported on Thursday that the defence minister has allegedly been linked to a bank account in Hong Kong, which according to the publication was investigated as part of kickbacks linked to an N.dollars 1.8 billion arms tender 13 years ago.

Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) president McHenry Venaani also wrote an open letter to Geingob on Wednesday, calling on him to recall Vilho in order to allow for an even-handed investigation into a barrage of corruption allegations against the minister, the Ministry of Defence and its subsidiary company, August 26.

According to the presidency, Vilho informed the Head of State in his resignation letter that his continued membership of the Executive was “untenable” and the “ongoing media blitz” focused on him detracted from the “very important work of government, especially in the area of defence and security.”

“Vilho thanked President Geingob for the honour and opportunity to have served Namibia as Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs. In return, President Geingob thanked him for his services as Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs. President Geingob wished Rear Admiral (Rtd) Peter Hafeni Vilho all the best in his future endeavours,” the statement said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency