Delaying tactics by American murder accused fail in High Court

An attempt by murder accused Tomas Marcus to have the continuation of his trial postponed until 17 September 2020, allegedly because he is suspected to have COVID-19, failed in the High Court on Wednesday.

American national Tomas is charged in the matter alongside fellow countryman Kevan Townsend with the murder of Windhoek resident André Heckmair in January 2011.

On Monday, as the two men’s trial was scheduled to continue before High Court Judge Christie Liebenberg, Tomas’s Legal Aid-funded defence lawyer Braam Cupido informed the court that his client was not present because he had allegedly been in contact with a person or persons suspected to have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the defence lawyer, Tomas was seen by private medical practitioner Dr Edmand Munatsi on 03 September 2020 on his own request after claiming to have displayed COVID-19 related symptoms, but the doctor did not recommend a COVID-19 test or self-isolation.

In the process and in terms of the provisions of Section 169 of the Criminal Procedures Act of 1977, Cupido, acting on the instructions of Tomas, brought an urgent application requesting the court for a postponement until 17 September 2020 in order to allow Tomas enough time to secure the needed funds for a COVID-19 tests at a private local medical practice.

This application for a further postponement of the trial was dismissed in a ruling handed down by Judge Liebenberg Wednesday afternoon after the court listened to evidence by Dr Munatsi and senior officials from the Windhoek Central Correctional Facility, where Tomas is being held in custody.

In his ruling, Liebenberg came to the conclusion that Tomas is not sick and does not display symptoms related to COVID-19 that require treatment, quarantine or self-isolation.

According to the judge, he requested self-isolation in order to delay the proceedings of the trial.

In the result, the judge issued an order directing both Tomas’s defence lawyer and the prison officials to ensure that the accused is present before court on 10 September 2020 for the continuation of the trial.

Over the past few months, key accused Tomas on several occasions caused delays when he brought three unsuccessful applications for the removal of Judge Liebenberg from the case, which were all dismissed by the court.

The two American nationals each face charges of murder; robbery with aggravating circumstances; unlawful importation of a firearm into Namibia; illegal possession of a firearm; illegal possession of ammunition; and attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice.

They have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

According to the police, the late Heckmair was found dead behind the wheel of a Land Cruiser in a cul-de-sac in the Klein Windhoek residential area on 07 January 2011.

Investigations launched by the police led them to Townsend and Tomas, and the pair was arrested on 13 January 2011.

They remain in police custody at the Windhoek Central Correctional Facility with no option to post bail.

Windhoek-based defence lawyer Mbanga Siyomuinji is defending accused Townsend, while Deputy Prosecutor-General Antonia Verhoef is appearing for the State.

Source: Namibia Press Agency